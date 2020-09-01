PF Media Director Put On Spot To Explain Alleged Vote Buying

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has accused the opposition UPND of using the social cash transfer programme to divert attention from the questions being asked to party leader Hakainde Hichilema over his alleged conflict of interest in the privatization process.

And Mr Chanda has said the ruling party does need to buy votes for Mr Hichilema, who has lost five times in a row, to lose in 2021.

Speaking on Hot FM’s “What’s hot in the news” programme this morning, Mr Chanda said there were deliberate distortions regarding the social cash transfer programme being implemented, saying none of the PF officials were involved in the process.

In response to allegations that the ruling party was buying votes through hijacking the social cash transfer exercise by obtaining NRCs from citizens in exchange for money (K1,600), Chanda refuted the claims and said they were falsehoods perpetuated by the opposition UPND.

When one of the presenters asked why the registration of beneficiaries was being done by PF officials, citing Kabwata in Lusaka, Mr Chanda said: “Let’s agree that there have been serious distortions around this matter. And some of these distortions are clearly calculated. We know that those of our colleagues, those of our competitors who are specialized in twisting, giving anything that government is doing a bad name will jump at any opportunity and discredit a program as decent as this one.”

He said to allege that the PF was jumping on the said program was highly inaccurate.

“You may wish to also note that we have elections I think in the next 11 months and everything that government does, everything that PF does will not receive any accolades from the opposition. The story has been ‘baleshita ama reg (they are buying NRCs)’ and we know that buying, acquiring or selling documents such as an NRC is criminal. Who says seni mutantame mushitishe ama reg (come, line up and sell your NRCs), who does that? Clearly there has been an agenda by our colleagues to divert attention from what has been obtaining. This is all coming from UPND. The idea is to shift public attention from questions being raised about Mr Hichilema and his role in privatisation, clearly that is what it is. We saw him twitting and saying no K1600, you say no to it, etc,” Mr Chanda said.

But Mutale Mwanza, who is one of the presenters on the programme, challenged Mr Chanda that the opposition leader did not tweet what he was alleging as his tweet said, “Hi friends, I hope you are enjoying the weekend. K1600, zangena?”, to which Mr Chanda said “it was politics at play” as he knew what the opposition leader was trying to communicate.

When he was challenged further by the presenters that there were no details to Mr Hichilema’s tweet, Mr Chanda argued that there was no need to give details.

“It is as good as him saying Hon Nawakwi has a crush on him. He doesn’t give us details. Probably he is the one who has a crush over Hon Nawakwi. He doesn’t give details. So what I am saying is that the calculation is very clear from the UPND, divert public attention from critical questions that the people are asking for Mr Hichilema to account regarding his role in privatization exercise,” Mr Chanda said.

When presenters further pressed Mr Chanda to explain reports that some beneficiaries are being registered through ward offices or officials in Kabwata and that there was a case in Kabwata where there was direct involvement with the party, he said “Iyo ni beans. That is beans being prepared by the opposition. And I will be very clear with you…there is no party official unless that party official works for the ministry. This is a government program, how does a party come in?”

And on allegations that the party has been trying to buy votes, Mr Chanda said: “We don’t need to buy votes…this is coming from the UPND. They told you and told the Zambian people that 2006, Levy Mwanawasa was buying votes. They lost to Levy in 2006, HH lost to MMD in 2008, he lost in 2011, he lost in 2015 in 2016. 2021, the same story. Why do we need to buy votes, he lost five times in a row, why do we need to buy votes for him to lose next year?”