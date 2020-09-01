Phase 2 Of Mobile NRC Exercise To Start On September 10

Phase two of the mobile National Registration Card exercise will start on 10th September, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs has disclosed.

The second phase of the exercise to cover Southern, Western, Muchinga, Central and Lusaka provinces was scheduled to start today, September 1, 2020 but was postponed to allow completion of phase one on September 9, which includes Luapula, Northern, Eastern, North-Western and Copperbelt provinces.

Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson Nephas Chifuta has said the Ministry of Home Affairs had initially planned to overlap the two phases to finish the exercise at least 10 days before the ECZ starts voter registration on the 19th of October, 2020.

In a statement, Mr Chifuta said due to challenges of sharing equipment and logistics, the ministry decided to shift the date for commencement of phase two.

Minister of Home Affairs Mr Stephen Kampyongo is expected to release the final statistics on phase one of the exercise by the 14th of September 2020, Mr Chifuta stated.