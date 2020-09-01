REFORMS: Zim’s Evicted White Farmers Can Now Apply For Their Land Back

Zimbabwe’s evicted white farmers whose land was seized between 2000 and 2001 can apply to get it back or be offered land elsewhere, the government has said.

A month ago, the Zimbabwean government signed a US$3.5 billion compensation agreement with the white farmers for the land lost 20 years ago to sometimes violent land grabs.

Then president Robert Mugabe forcibly took more than 4,000 farms from the country’s 4,500 white large-scale commercial farmers.

On Monday, the government said Zimbabwean or foreign citizens who lost their farms can apply “for restoration of title to the piece of agricultural land that was compulsorily acquired from them for resettlement”.

The offer was announced in a statement issued jointly by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and his counterpart in the lands ministry, Anxious Masuka.