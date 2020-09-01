Toll Collections Fall In First Half Of 2020 Due To COVID-19

NATIONAL Road Fund Agency (NRFA) public relations manager Aphonsius Hamachila says the agency failed to collect the targeted K952 million from all the tollgates from January to 31st to July 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mr Hamachila said the agency only managed to collect K 777 million from all the 37 toll gates across the country from January to July 31st 2020, representing a shortfall of 20 percent.

He said he was optimistic that the agency will manage to collect the projected annual collection of K1.6 billion from all the toll gates.

Mr Hamachila said this when he called on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Ms Veronica Mwiche yesterday.

He said it is expected that the Reuben Chitandika Kamanga toll gate between Chipata and Katete will have a traffic volume of 900 vehicles per day while the Alexander Grey Zulu toll gate between Nyimba and Petauke is expected to attract 750 vehicles per day.

And Eastern Province permanent secretary Veronica Mwiche has commended NRFA for disseminating information on the importance of toll gates.

The two toll gates started operating yesterday.