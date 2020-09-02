Govt Suspends Construction Of Mwense’s Loto School Over Use Of Cheap Materials

After discovering that the contractor is using cheap materials to construct Loto Secondary School in Mwense district in Luapula Province, government has taken action and immediately suspended the works.

General Education Minister, Dennis Wanchinga suspended the works under the World Bank-funded Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP) when he visited the construction site.

When he got to the site, Dr Wanchinga discovered that poor quality blocks were being used at Loto Secondary School, prompting him to suspend the works.

He said works will only resume once the supplier of the respective blocks replaces the poor quality materials.

The minister further urged those in charge of the procurement of building materials to ensure quality.

He later addressed the construction workers who disclosed the issues to him during his inspection of the works.

Dr. Wanchinga said it is important that good quality materials are used so that structures can stand the test of time.