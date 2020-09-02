Press Release: UN Supporting Govt on COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfers

  1. Home
Lusaka, 1 September 2020: The United Nations (UN) in Zambia has noted with concern recent  media reports on the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer programme (ECT). This is a  Government programme which the UN is supporting through the Ministry of Community  Development and Social Services (MCDSS), in keeping with the UN’s core values and principles  of neutrality and impartiality with utmost respect for national sovereignty and ownership
with a clear focus of leaving no one behind. The UN wishes to clarify as follows:
Within the framework the Government’s Social Protection Agenda, the UN has been  supporting the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) programme, targeting the most poor and vulnerable  in the communities, through technical assistance and mobilisation of resources. The SCT  programme has been running in Zambia since 2003. The UN Joint Programme on Social  Protection involves a number of UN agencies – UNICEF, WFP, ILO and UNDP.
In the recent past, the SCT programme has been expanded to address the impact of natural  disasters and COVID-19 on lives and livelihoods through separate Emergency Cash Transfer  initiatives. In response to the drought conditions in many parts of the country in 2019, the UN  supported the MCDSS with short term Emergency Cash Transfers to 92,202 households based  on those already registered in the SCT programme,selected in 23 drought-affected districts.
As part of the Government of Zambia’s COVID-19 response plan, and in line with the UN Zambia’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal (food security and social protection pillars), the UN is  now supporting the Government on a supplementary short-term Emergency Cash Transfer  programme for vulnerable households affected by COVID-19. This programme will make  monthly payments per household of 400 Kwacha over six months.
As stated above, the beneficiaries in this programme will be made up in part by those already  registered in the SCT scheme, and additional households identified as either vulnerable or  food insecure. To ensure careful targeting of the beneficiaries, it was agreed with the  Government, among others, that this would be done in phases, preceded by a validated  database of beneficiaries and a tight payment system. In total, the COVID-19 ECT programme
will cover 18 districts and reach an estimated 249,200 households (approximately 1.2 million
people).

The public has also been alerted to alleged activities being carried out by fraudsters who  solicit money from the public in return for the promise of a future payment.
The UN wishes to condemn any attempt at derailing this very important social assistance  programme. No potential ECT beneficiary is charged any registration fee. The UN will continue  to support the Government to ensure that the right beneficiaries receive the necessary  financial support they so deserve under the current difficult situation.

