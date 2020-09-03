3 Detained In Solwezi For Possession Of Explosives

Police in Solwezi District have detained two men and a woman for unlawful possession of explosives.

The three have been identified as Emmanuel Chitambala, 52, a Congolese, Esther Mwansa, 40 of Roma Township in Lusaka and Emmanuel Mujimanzovu, 29 of Kaunda Square in Lusaka.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident has explained that Police intercepted a Toyota Hilux Registration Number AAR 3517 which was being Driven by Mujimanzovu.

He said upon searching the vehicle, Police found a carton box containing 156 Innopak Explosives, three electrical detonators, one roll of white electrical cable, one small yellow cable and 23 non-detonators.

Mr Chushi said after being interrogated, the suspects failed to give any convicing reasons as to how the explosives were in their possession.

He said the suspects have since been remanded in police custody awaiting court appearance while the motor vehicle has been impounded.