Bench Warrant Issued Against Witness In Lusaka PF Youth Chair’s Assault Case

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale has issued a bench warrant against a witness to secure his attendance in a case where Lusaka Province PF youth chairperson Daniel Kalembe is charged with two counts of assault.

This followed an explanation by one of the complainants in the matter, Innocent Kalimanshi, that he picked Joseph Kozi who was supposed to testify in the case from his home in George compound and brought him to court but that the witness refused to appear and left because he was not given money.

When the matter was called by State prosecutor Aaron Ntuntulika, he indicated that he had lined up two witnesses and the first was Mekayela Kafusha.

After Kafusha concluded his testimony, Ntuntulika reached out for Kozi but he was informed by Kalimanshi that the witness had left.

Kalimanshi then took to the witness stand and explained that he went to pick Kozi from George compound but he was hesitant as he asked to be given money.

He said Kozi told him that Kalembe had promised him something and demanded that if he won’t give him money, he will not testify in the case.

Kalimanshi said he persuaded Kozi to go with him to court and lied that another complainant, Nathan Phiri, was already at court and would give him the money.

He said when they reached court, Kozi approached Phiri but that he expressed ignorance about the money issue and that was how he left.

Magistrate Mwale in his ruling issued a bench warrant in order to secure Kozi’s attendance in court.

“Following the explanation by Kalimanshi regarding the absence of the witness, I direct that his attendance be secured by way of warrant,” he said.

Magistrate Mwale said the warrant is returnable on November 9 and trial is expected to continue on same day.

Earlier, Kafusha, 45, a businessman of Lusaka West, narrated how Kalembe threw a bottle at Kalimanshi, injuring his forehead.

He said this happened when PF youths clashed at the Youth Day celebrations at the Freedom Statue on March 12, this year.

Kafusha testified that before Kalembe assaulted Kalimanshi, he had ordered youths on the complainants side to leave but they refused, saying they could only leave after President Edgar Lungu had delivered his speech.