Chinsali Mother And Her 2 Children Burn To Death In Grass Thatched House

A mother and her two children have been burnt to death after their grass thatched house was allegedly torched in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has explained in an interview that the incident happened last night.

He has noted that police suspect the case to be arson but was quick to mention that thorough investigations are underway.

Mr Njase has named the woman as Nkweto Muteya who died alongside her two children.

He stated that bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the hospital mortuary.