COBUSU Finance Secretary Arrested For Theft Of K95,990 And Forgery

Police in Kitwe have arrested Copperbelt University Students Union finance secretary Bright Chanda for theft by servant and forgery.
The 25-year-old Chanda, a student at CBU, is alleged to have stolen cash amounting to K95, 990 from the COBUSU account.
“Theft by servant and forgery, occurred between 3rd March 2020 and 19th June 2020 at Zanaco Kitwe business center in Kitwe and Zanaco Manda hill in Lusaka in which Michael Papa Sinkala 24, student (Prime minister COBUSU), reported on behalf of Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) that students money cash amounting to K95, 990:00 was stolen from the COBUSU Account by Bright Chanda 25 of H/No 318 Francis Mukuka Mufulira, a student (Finance Minister COBUSU),” Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed.
He said Chanda was one of the two signatories of the account.
It is alleged that Chanda forged the signature for the Dean of Students, Dr Alisala Mulambya, who happens to be another signatory on the account.
“So Chanda is in police custody and we are following this matter and more arrests will be made,” Mr Namuswa said.
14 Comments
Bwacha
Ninshi ulunsonga talwaba enough abena mufulira😂😂
George Bwalya III
Okay but why?all that amount,
Students should stop paying union fees,
If leaders will be stealing like this.
Emmanuel Zulu
Following
Carren
Bwafya😂
Ephraim Kamau
Mmmm this is serious.
Kayawe Muzata
Ba BC why boy?
Anyway not guilty until proven guilty.
Mumu
Just wow
All that money..wow
George Njovu
I saw this coming.. A lot has happened in this government zoona. Where do y’all get the inspiration from??😂😂
Faraday
This is really sad …
Emmanuel namakando
We are paying union fees,,,, leaders are stealing instead of helping us through those same fees,,,, we have students who are failing to register to sit for sessional exams,,,, buh leaders are stealing
Simon chisaala
And when Students who cant fully register ask for help from cobusu they go quiet kanshi they are stealing😥😥
Maniggar
Mmmh chikali ichi😂😂😂 this is dangerous
Prince Mbonge II
The first question everyone should ask is why Mr. Chanda still the finance secretary when he’s not a student anymore.
There are more culprits in this case !
Edwin Nambo
Am not a bitter person, I just hate people who steal from public coffers be it government, student union accounts, such people need to be prosecuted. an act of theft in public institutions need to be dealt with from grassroots, so ba Rango am sorry you will have to prosecuted like any other criminal. the 35 kwacha’s that student pay should be used to help student problems, the theft from the union are the reason we do not see COBUSU scholarships and is the reason COBUSU can’t offer am helping hand in student pressing matters like we had when a fellow student needed help for his operation. Rango must be the first one to fall from this tree of corruption, I urge the Law enforcement officers to investigate every COBUSU MEMBER such lawlessness should not be tolerated, we can’t be raising corrupt leaders in our society.