COBUSU Finance Secretary Arrested For Theft Of K95,990 And Forgery

Police in Kitwe have arrested Copperbelt University Students Union finance secretary Bright Chanda for theft by servant and forgery.

The 25-year-old Chanda, a student at CBU, is alleged to have stolen cash amounting to K95, 990 from the COBUSU account.

“Theft by servant and forgery, occurred between 3rd March 2020 and 19th June 2020 at Zanaco Kitwe business center in Kitwe and Zanaco Manda hill in Lusaka in which Michael Papa Sinkala 24, student (Prime minister COBUSU), reported on behalf of Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) that students money cash amounting to K95, 990:00 was stolen from the COBUSU Account by Bright Chanda 25 of H/No 318 Francis Mukuka Mufulira, a student (Finance Minister COBUSU),” Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed.

He said Chanda was one of the two signatories of the account.

It is alleged that Chanda forged the signature for the Dean of Students, Dr Alisala Mulambya, who happens to be another signatory on the account.

“So Chanda is in police custody and we are following this matter and more arrests will be made,” Mr Namuswa said.