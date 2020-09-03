Cop Testifies In Spax’s Murder, Attempted Murder, Rape Case

A Police Officer has testified in the Kitwe High Court how a boy is said to have died as a result of a brain damage and a fractured skull in a case Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as SPAX and five others are charged with murder, attempted murder and rape.

This is a matter where the six are charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before court are that Kabaso Mulenga, 29, also known as SPAX, Boyd Kamizhi, 24, McLean Kamizhi, 22, Gilbert Simba, 22, Syvio Kwibisa 22 and Jimmy bwembya, 23, whilst acting together with other persons, unknown did murder, attempt to murder and had carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

When the matter came up for continued trial, Mabvuto Nkhata, a Detective Inspector, told the Court that he investigated the matter after a docket was opened.

He explained how one of the victims complained to police on how one of the suspects inflicted pain on her using a teaser gun while sitting on her stomach and squeezed her legs.

Inspector Nkhata also told the Court how the said victim ended up being unconscious following the torture she went through.

He testified that investigations revealed that the group had attacked the family and caused injuries while the youngest identified as Emmanuel Maponda died after being admitted to hospital.

Inspector Nkhata stated that different weapons were used in the act, leaving the family members with various injuries.

In the first count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did murder Emmanuel Maponda.

In the second count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did attempt to murder Billy Maponda .

In the third count, it is alleged that the six, on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, attempted to murder Sheila Bwembya.

In the fourth count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did attempt to murder Stanley Maponda.

In the fifth count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, had carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent

Kitwe High Court Judge Justice Abha Patel has since adjourned the matter for continued of trail.