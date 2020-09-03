Criminal On The Run After Stealing A Car He Booked

An unknown criminal is on the run after stealing a car he had booked in Chingola District on the Copperbelt.

The incident happened when the suspect whose names are not known booked a taxi that was being driven by James Chilambwe, 28.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has explained that while at the shopping mall in Chingola, the suspect asked the driver to buy him bread.

“When the driver switched off the vehicle, the suspect asked the driver to leave the music on which resulted in him leaving the keys in the ignition,” Namuswa stated.

He said upon his return, the driver did not find the car at the point it was parked.

Namuswa added that the driver then reported a case of a stolen car, Toyota Corolla Registration Number ALV 4403, to police.

He said the taxi driver told police that he had been hired for the whole day by the suspect and the incident happened in the evening.

Namuswa said police have since launched a manhunt to bring the suspect to book and recover the stolen motor vehicle.