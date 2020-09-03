Eastern Water Loses K4.5m In 2020 First Half Due To COVID-19

Eastern Water and Sanitation Company says it has lost about K4.5 million from January to June due to challenges compounded by COVID-19.

EWSC technical manager December Banda said the situation was not the same during the same period last year.

Mr Banda complained that some customers have relaxed in paying water bills after government instructed that no customer should be disconnected.

He said the company was not operating on a profit.

Mr Banda said currently the company was procuring most of the chemicals outside Zambia.

He said from January to date, the company had spent K1.3 million on chemicals and spend K504 000 per month on power.

Mr Banda said the company spends about K184, 000 on maintenance every month.

He said non-payment of water bills, vandalism and encroachment on the company’s land were some of the challenges that the company was facing.

Mr Banda was responding to question from journalists during a media familiarization tour of EWSC water treatment plant at Lutembwe dam two yesterday.

And EWSC public relations officer Moses Nsunge appealed customers to pay water bills.

Mr Nsunge said the company had been badly affected by the non-payment of bills by some customers.

“Our appeal is that, continue supporting the company, there are many things that’s go into water treatment and water supply. For those who are not paying bills, the message is that the bill will continue accumulating in their accounts and at some point obviously, we pray that this Covid issue is not something that is permanent, very soon there will be a time when we will be allowed to disconnect. In as much as we are not really interested in disconnecting you, but to help you pay the bill, we are going to disconnect you and there are also other activities that we are going to do to enable us collect something from you,” said Mr Nsunge.