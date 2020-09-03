Govt Receives Huge Quantity Of Essential Drugs

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has flagged off the distribution of medical drugs and supplies from the huge consignment received worth K 60 million.

The medical drugs and supplies are meant to inculcate resilience in Health Care Systems in the country, especially in the fight against COVID-19.

“Health center kits are already in distribution and they will be distributed according to the population in an area,” Dr. Chilufya said on Tuesday when flagging off the consignment bought with support from the United States government, DFID, Global Fund, the European Union, SIDA, and the private sector in Zambia.

“We have received a huge consignment of medicines worth over K60 million to inculcate resilience in health care systems.”

He also commended the Medical Stores management team for their efficiency in the management of the supply chain.

Dr. Chilufya was pleased that the private sector such as Honey Bee were part of the supply chain, responding to President Lungu’s call to ensure that local manufacturing was supported.