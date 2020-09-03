HH Advised To Engage Nawakwi Privately

Economics Association of Zambia president Lubinda Haabazoka has advided UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to engage FDD president Edith Nawakwi privately over her allegations that Mr Hichilema illegally benefited from the privatisation programme.

Below is Mr Haabazoka’s message:

Instead of insulting Nawakwi, engage her privately.

This is very common in politics. She was Finance Minister and might have a lot of damaging information including key evidence and witnesses. No wonder she mentions houses we didn’t even know about. Mostly, she is hurt by the insulting response from followers on Facebook. That’s adding fuel.

Immediately engage her privately because this matter in court is a straight forward conflict of interest. The only evidence they need is 1. Did you advise? 2. Did you become chairman? This information is readily available in public domain. It’s more like awarding a tender to yourself.

Those of us who work for GRZ know that this is a don’t do.

This piece of advice is free but should be taken seriously. Politics is a big man’s game. We all know that it might prove difficult to get sympathy from foreign stakeholders on such allegations. Most of them have “zero tolerance” over the same.

Let’s concentrate on wealth creation. Let’s work together as one. All ideas are needed on the table.