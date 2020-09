Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyers are demanding US$3,000,000 from FDD leader Edith Nawakwi for alleged damage she has caused to him through demands that he accounts for the role he played during the privatisation programme.

In her demands, Nawakwi has called Mr Hichilema to question and asked him to explain himself for not declaring interest during privatisation.

She has vowed to keep talking, as long as Mr Hichilema does not respond, until death.