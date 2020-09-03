Katele Kalumba Opposes Calls For Privatisation Inquiry

Former finance minister in the MMD government Dr Katele Kalumba has opposed calls for the institution of a commission of inquiry or setting up of a tribunal to investigate alleged illegal dealings by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr Kalumba, who featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast and What’s Hot in the News programme this morning, said setting up a privatisation inquiry or tribunal at this time will be injurious to the country’s economy, as the timing is wrong.

However, he emphasizes that police, the Drug Enforcement Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission can handle the matter without unnecessarily spending additional resources on the investigation process.

On the insinuations that government officials were sleeping during the privatisation process, Dr Kalumba said nobody was sleeping and “nobody was awake than others”, but emphasised that privatisation is a moral question that demands a “yes or no” answer.

When reminded that Mr Hichilema has decided to remain mute on the matter and instead is demanding $3 million from FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi who challenged him to explain his role during the privatisation programme and how he personally benefited from it, Dr Kalumba said the public has a right to Mr Hichilema’s answer as a government consultant.

Meanwhile, when asked on stories that he used witchcraft to elude arrest when he was being pursued for corruption, Dr Kalumba dispelled the stories and said he was practicing western science and not African science.

He said the fact that police did not wear underpants to arrest him meant police’s belief in witchcraft and not his, as he is a devoted Catholic Christian.