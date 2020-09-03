NAWAKWI BREATHES FIRE: I DON’T APOLOGISE TO CRIMINALS, I’M READY FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has declared that she will not apologise to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for calling him “a criminal who personally benefitted from the privatization programme”, saying she is ready to commit contempt of court on the matter should the opposition leader decide to sue her for defamation.
Ms Nawakwi, who was Finance Minister in the MMD government at the time of privatization of Zambia’s national assets, has insisted that no one is going to shut her up for demanding that Hichilema explains his wealth, which she alleges was due to his failure to declare interest during the privatization process, which saw him benefitting personally when he was engaged to serve the interests of government.
She said in an interview with Hot FM that no one was going to shut her up for calling Mr Hichilema a criminal.
“I don’t apologize to criminals, whether he is alleged or in fact under investigation. It will never happen now or in future,” Ms Nawakwi said in response to demands by Mr Hichilema, through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe, that she retracts and apologises for calling his client a criminal. The lawyer further made demands of $3 million from Ms Nawakwi for damage done Mr Hichilema’s reputation and legal costs incurred so far.
However, Ms Nawakwi has said she is prepared to commit contempt of court as she will not yield to any of the demands made.
“It will never happen now or in future. I am really excited that one Hakainde Hichilema wants us to unmask the myth of his so-called wealth. What he is doing is an attempt to create a High Court file and then once we try to comment, they say sub judice and contempt of court. I want him to know that we are prepared to commit contempt of court. No one is going to shut me up,” Ms Nawakwi vowed.
Mwale
continue accusing him while we are preparing to vote for him into office, it’s a case without evidence,we all know that this girl so called nawanawa was sent by pfools ,try another stretegy maybe
His excellence
ALEISA ALEISA HH ALEISA twachula sana let vote him that those fools in power
2yk
Mammy don’t be intimidated this HH person is a Robber and Criminal be who robbed the Nation.No wonder he can’t challenge you in the courts of Law. Alot of pipo passed on after the sale of mines because of depression.so who is responsible it is him
Barotseland
Nawakwi is a failure in life she has been bribed by Poor Fathers Party PF to talk rubbish on the nedia and whatever silly she utters we want cgange in 2021 thus all and HH to be in state house . Zwaaaaa Pf
muzz
Edith, where were you all this time to come out strongly now. You are not fit to be in opposition mama. You said you are ready for contempt, go to court and give your so called evidence if it is not just money you want.
Haggai Kunda
This nawakwi thing has no sense but b rest assured tht we r voting fr HH not incushi imwe ba pompwe