Nkhuwa And Kopulande Sue Mweetwa, Mast And Its 2 Editors For Defamation

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa and Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande have sued Choma Central UPND membe of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa, the Mast Newspaper Limited and its two editors for defamation of character for alleging that they engaged in fraudulent activities of buying 1,000,000 litres of fuel.

The plaintiffs are also seeking a declaration that the article complained of and caused to be published by the four defendants on July 8 was defamatory.

The article was headlined : “Nkhuwa, Kopulande stranded with fuel, reveals Mweetwa.”

The plaintiffs wants an order directing the Mast Newspaper and the editors to publish a retraction and an apology to the them, which retraction and apology is to carry prominence as the inflammatory article complained of.