Opinion: Likening Nawakwi To A Prostitute Is Abhorrent; Women Groups Must Condemn Mweetwa

UPND Choma Central member of parliament Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa today held a press briefing to respond to FDD leader Ms Edith Nawakwi’s demands that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must account for the role he played in the privatisation programme.

But sadly, his language during the briefing was far from honourable – he likened Ms Nawakwi to a prostitute who goes for the highest bidder. We have been left utterly shocked by his choice of words, especially that such high level of disrespect for women is coming from a member of parliament, a legislator who is expected to lead by example.

If a member of parliament can disrespect a woman in such a manner, what should we expect from young ones who are looking up to older people for guidance? That behaviour deserves condemnation from all who value and respect women and other human beings. We expect women organisations to stand up and speak in defence of Ms Nawakwi and many other women who are every day being disrespected and trolled by the likes of Mweetwa.

Mr Hichilema has decided not to personally speak on the matter and clear the air as demanded by Nawakwi and many others who want answers on the alleged double dealing by him during the privatisation process. Others have instead decided to speak on his behalf. But as they do that, they must, please, show respect for women. They can differ in political opinion but they should not use abusive language against our women and mothers.