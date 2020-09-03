Teachers Will Lose Jobs, Schools Must Reopen, Pleads Jobbicks

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr Jobbicks Kalumba today passionately spoke about the need to reopen schools for non-examination classes as there are fears that many teachers will lose jobs.

He said all stakeholders in the education sector must preach one thing, which is that schools must open or a good number of people will lose jobs.

And when they lose employment, he says, what are the consequences of that?

Mr Kalumba said COVID-19 is being looked at as a big mountain, but pointed out that the disease “has come to stay”, but government development programmes should not be stopped while efforts are being made to get rid of the virus.

“That’s the meaning of new normal,” the PS said this morning on ZNBC.