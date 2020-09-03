Zambia U-15 Drawn in Group B for Croatia Tournament

Draws for the 8-Nation “Vlatko Markovic” Croatia Invitational Tournament Under-15 have been made with Zambia set to play Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

Group A has hosts Croatia, Qatar, Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Debutants Zambia has been placed in Group B and will open its account on September 23, 2020 against North Macedonia before facing Bosnia & Herzegovina on Match Day Two of the tournament.

The Chisi Mbewe coached side will conclude its group matches will a clash with Romania on September 25.

Concluding ties will be staged on September 27 to decide the winners with the bottom placed sides facing each other to decide the eighth and seventh placed side while the race for fifth place will be between the third best placed sides in each of the two groups.

Table topers will battle for the top crown while runners-up will face each other to battle for bronze.

FAZ has been conducting trials for under-15 that has brought boys from across the country in Lusaka.

The Croatia Invitational Tournament is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between FAZ and the Croatia Football Association headed by 1998 FIFA World Cup star Davour Suker.

FAZ Technical Director Lyson Zulu says the selection of the boys had been above board.

“I am very excited for the boys and I believe we have recruited the right boys that will compete,” he said.

Zambia is also expected to participate in the proposed Cosafa under-15 competition that is being mooted through the partnership with UEFA Assist.

(Credit: FAZ Media)