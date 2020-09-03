ZICTA Slaps K5.4 Million Collective Fine On Airtel, MTN And Zamtel For Poor Quality Service

The Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined the three Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – Airtel Networks Zambia Plc, Zamtel Limited, and MTN Zambia Limited, a total of ZMW 5.4 million for failure to adhere to the Quality of Service (QoS) Guidelines issued by ZICTA, April and June 2020 respectively.

ZICTA communications manager Ms Ngabo Nankonde stated that the authority took into account individual efforts of mobile phone providers to improve network when coming up with the fines.

Airtel has been fined a total of ZMW 4, 800, 000 for failing to meet the following QoS parameters:

(i) call setup success rate in Chipata, Kalulushi, and Lusaka;

(ii) the drop rate in Ndola, and Lusaka; and

(iii) HTTP download rate on 3G in Chisamba.

Zamtel has been fined a total K450, 000 for failing to meet the following QoS parameters;

(i) call setup success rate in Chingola, Lusaka and Kitwe; and

(ii) HTTP successful internet log-ins in Chingola, Chipata, and Kitwe.

MTN has been fined K225, 000 for failing to meet the HTTP success internet log-in IN Chipata, Ndola, and Chisamba.

“In imposing these fines, the authority took into account the MNOs effort to improve the quality of service on their respective networks. The fines were imposed on the MNOs on August 26, 2020 and a period of seven days was given within which the MNOs should pay the fines. ZICTA further warned the MNOs that continued breach of the QoS guidelines will result in further enforcement action,” Ms Nankonde said today in a statement.