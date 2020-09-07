Crowding In Illegal Bars, Kitchen Parties Worries Ministry Of Health

The Ministry of Health says it is concerned that people have continued to flood illegal bars and attending kitchen parties in large numbers.

And Zambia has recorded 60 new cases from 727 tests done.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama said this at the daily COVID-19 update.

“The Ministry of Health is saddened that people continue to patronize illegal bars as well as crowding at weddings, kitchen parties, Chilanga Mulilo’s among others,” Dr. Malama said.

Dr. Malama said most Coronavirus cases are from the aforementioned places “so people should stop being selfish over their safety and that of others”.

He said 47 people are admitted to isolation facilities, with 31 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital of which 14 are on oxygen, 7 in ICU and 2 on Ventilators.

“74 people have been discharged making a total 11,748 recoveries. The death toll is at 295. The cumulative number of cases is 12,836 from the 127,073 total tests done in the country,” Dr Malama said.