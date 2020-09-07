ZANASU Seeks President Lungu’s Intervention On Reopening Of Schools

Zambia National Students Union Executive member Mr. Bright Munkombwe has called on President Edgar Lungu to facilitate quick reopening of learning institutions.

“From the time schools were opened for examination classes, no COVID-19 death was recorded in schools, colleges and universities.

Additionally, the ZANASU NEC member who is also the previous Students’ Union President and Chalimbana University Senate member asserts that, ‘the longer institutions of learning are closed the more problems the education sector faces. Besides, the longer closure has led young ones to indulge in elicit behavior such as early marriages, pregnancies, high levels of prostitution and drug abuse.

Other than the learners’ effects of the long closure, it has also caused loss of employment to most employees in private entities such schools, colleges and universities and this has led to poverty, more especially in urban areas of the country,” Mr Munkombwe stated.

And ZANASU secretary for sports, social and culture has commended the Ministry of General Education through permanent secretary Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba on the stance taken to call for reopening of schools.

“The Ministry has clearly proved that if students continue staying at home in the name of COVID-19, then the country heads to poverty that will not be easy to eradicate and hence, the need for the President to act without hesitation,” he said.

Anothee ZANASU NEC member has challenged the Minister of Higher Education Dr. Brian Mushimba to join other stakeholders in calling for the reopening of institutions of Higher Learning as a matter of national attention.