18-Year-Old Woman Burns Niece’s Hand In Pot Of Boiling Water Over K20

Police in Lusaka have arrested an 18-year-old aunt for assault after she allegedly dipped her niece’s right hand in a pot of boiling water on allegations that the eight year old child stole a K20.

Police acting spokesperson Danny Mwale has stated that Bridget Mumba of unmarked house number in Garden House was arrested after she burnt her eight-year-old niece’s hand.

The suspect has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The incident occurred today (yesterday) around 16 hours in Garden House area.

The juvenile sustained burns on her right hand and was rushed to Kanyama Clinic for treatment while the suspect is in Police custody,” stated Mr Mwale.