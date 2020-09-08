IG Warns Parties Planning Confusion In Lukashya And Mwansabombwe: We’ll Deal With You!

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says police have information that political parties are mobilizing cadres to be sent to Lukashya and Mwansabombwe ahead of the September 17 by-election in the respective constituencies.

Mr Kanganja has, however, warned that anyone involved will face the consequences.

“It has come to our attention that some political parties are mobilizing people from various parts of the country who they intend to transport to Lukashya and Mwansabmbwe Constituencies in Northern and Luapula provinces respectively to cause confusion during the by election. I therefore wish to advise those planning to take this route to reconsider their position or face the consequences,” Kanganja stated.

He said officers deployed will firmly deal with anyone found wanting.

“I have already directed my officers deployed to the two constituencies to firmly deal with anyone who would abrogate the provisions of the law as political activities heighten,” Mr Kanganja has warned.

“Our role as Zambia Police is to ensure that Law and order prevails during the whole electoral process and officers on the ground will do just that.”