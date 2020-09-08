Marshlands Directors Remanded for Skipping Court Proceedings

Two Marshlands Consortium directors have been remanded in custody after Lusaka magistrate Alice Walusiku revoked their summons following a bench warrant issued against them.

The two directors – Tobias Milambo and Richard Lubemba – will remain in custody until September 22 this year, a date when State prosecutor Noah Mwanza said he would be ready to respond to the bail application made by defence lawyers.

In this case, three Marshlands Consortium Limited directors who also include Nachi Musonda are facing 15 counts of forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses and uttering false documents, among them Ultimate Insurance Company Limited shareholder resolutions.

It is further alleged that Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba forged documents purporting to show that they had been appointed as directors at Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

Further allegations are that between January 1, 2018 and December 31, last year, Milambo, Musonda and Lubemba, with intent to defraud, forged a Bitrust Rear Estate Innovative Solution Valuation Report dated January 6, 2018

for stand 9192/35 Manunga Road, Ndola.

Last week, magistrate Walusiku issued a bench warrant against Milambo and Lubemba who were not before court on grounds that they had been in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

The police executed the bench warrant as Milambo and Lubemba entered the court premises.

The defence explained that Musonda tested positive for COVID-19 and was out in quarantine before presenting a medical report for their client.