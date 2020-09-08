Opinion: Will Defamation Suits Give Us Answers To Privatisation Questions?

Those who are afraid to account for their misdeeds always rush to other means of distracting the people who are calling them to question. They will come up with all sorts of ways, and strategies, to escape scrutiny and liability, but in the end, that does not help them in any way because, where there was illegality, the law demands that each and every person is brought to account as that is what the rule of law demands.

We have seen the behavior of Mr Hakainde Hichilema who rushed to sue Ms Edith Nawakwi for defamation after making a demand of a whopping $3 million for what he claims to be damages arising out of the latter’s statements that the opposition leader made personal gains from privatization by not declaring interest during negotiations for the sale of Mosi-O-Tunya Hotel in Livingstone as he was affiliated to the buyers, Sun International. Ms Nawakwi has also maintained her position that Mr Hichilema actually benefitted a house in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area from the sale of Lima Bank.

Mr Hichilema’s approach to the challenge: defamation lawsuits against Ms Nawakwi! But is he the only one who has been questioned and called to account over their role in the privatization process? Questions around privatization started in 2006. And they will not end at Mr Hichilema because all those who took part and illegally benefitted from the process must be made to account for their roles. Today, it is Mr Hichilema being brought under scrutiny, tomorrow it will be somebody else, without exception.

For, what our leader of the country’s biggest opposition political party should do is work towards providing clear answers to the privatization queries. Well, for arguments sake, if the courts tomorrow find Ms Nawakwi liable for defamation and order her to US $3 million to Mr Hichilema as demanded in the lawsuit, will this help in clearing his name from the alleged impropriety during the privatization process? Definitely not. Why can’t Mr Hichilema take himself to law enforcement agencies and demand that he be investigated to prove his innocence? That would be a cheaper and more reasonable way of proving himself clean, than rushing to the courts to sue Ms Nawakwi.

As a leader vying for the highest office of the land, we expect Mr Hichilema not to have trouble providing answers to the questions that have been asked about the privatisation process because leaders are expected to develop thick skin.

Lastly, Mr Hichilema must personally undertake to print out and avail all documents he says he has to prove his innocence in the allegations made by Nawakwi. There is no way he expects citizens to individually go to PACRA to check whether or not what is being alleged against him is true. The burden of proof to show his innocence lies in him!