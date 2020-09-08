There’s No Political Violence In Lukashya, Says UPND Campaign Manager

Opposition UPND campaign manager for the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election Elias Mubanga has said the area has not recorded any serious case of political violence during campaigns.

He has confirmed that the campaigns are going on well, despite some of his party officials claiming that the ruling party was perpetrating violence in the area.

Mr Mubanga has said the UPND is peacefully campaigning and delivering its message to the people of Lukashya.

Mwansabombwe and Lukashya will be going to the polls on the 17th of September.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Campaign Manager in the Lukashya Parliamentary by-election Brian Mundubile has said the ruling party has instructed members in its strongholds not to be involved in political violence.

Mr Mundubile, who is also Parliamentary Chief whip, said this can be seen through the peaceful campaigns that are going on i