Veep Calls For Peace In Lukashya By-election Campaigns

Vice-President Inonge Wina has called on all political parties contesting the Lukashya parliamentary by-election to maintain peace during campaigns, the voting day and afterwards.

Mrs Wina, who is in Kasama for a two-day working visit, said on arrival at the airport that President Edgar Lungu attaches great importance to the by-election and wants all political parties to be peaceful in their campaigns and avoid provoking each other as much as possible.

And Mrs Wina has assured that the government will continue to release funds to pay farmers who supply maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Mrs Wina told the farmers to be patriotic and sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for strategic reserves as hat is the maize the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) uses to help people affected by natural disasters such as floods and drought.

She said it will be difficult for government to help feed people affected by natural disasters if farmers do not sell their maize to FRA.

Mrs Wina said the early payments to farmers who supply maize to FRA will help them begin early preparations for the next farming season.

Earlier, Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya said government has released two hundred and five million Kwacha to pay all farmers who supplied maize to FRA in the province.