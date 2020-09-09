21-YEAR-OLD STUDENTS VENTURE INTO FISH BUSINESS TO AVOID FALLING FOR SUGAR DADDIES

“The Power of teamwork creates greater ways to best opportunties,” say Mambwe Lwando and Selina Florence Daka.

The 21-year-olds are not only enterprenurs but also students of DMI St Eugene University pursuing Bachelor of Business Administration.

They are very creative and hardworking young girls.

They say: “We started our business about a year ago. Being University students, we didn’t want to entirely depend on our parents for every single thing and also to avoid getting mixed up with with sugar daddies to provide what we couldn’t afford. We discovered each other’s potential in business planning.

We were inspired to start our company because of the current situation in our country where there are a lot of youths waiting to be employed by the government. Looking at the limited available work spaces, my partner and I decided not to be dependent on the government but instead to take the lead in helping the government to create more jobs.

Our business has alot of benefits as it enables us to meet different people with different understanding about life. It enables us to meet some influential people, for example the Lusaka mayor (Miles Sampa).

Our future plans are to expand our business as much as possible, being a general trading company. We want to be able to supply our commodities in many places. We plan on at least creating employment for our fellow youths by next year. We also plan on allowing interested people to buy shares in our company.

Our biggest encouragement to other young girls and women out there is that they should try to stand up and start with the smallest thing they can start with. Stand up and work on making that dream a reality for it is the dream that provides nourishment for the soul. A woman who makes her own money has a very less chance of being disrespected by a man.”

– Girl Empowerment Alliance for Change