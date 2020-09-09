Chibombo PF Executive Rescinds Decision To Resign

The Chibombo PF executive committee members who resigned from their positions last month have rescinded their decisions.

PF Chibombo acting District Chairperson Remmy Mukosa has since apologised on behalf of the group for the premature resignation.

This was after Patriotic Front National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa met the PF Chibombo District and the Kembe Constituency officials who had earlier resigned following misunderstandings with the Provincial Committee.

Mr Mukupa said the use of unwarranted personal attacks against each other is unacceptable as it amounts to washing dirty linen in public.

He said PF members are bound by established procedures of addressing grievances.

The PF officials have since rescinded their decisions

and have reconciled.

And Mukosa pledged to work closely with the Provincial Committee in strengthening the Party in the District.

And PF Central Province chairperson Chanda Mutale urged the District and Constituency officials to promptly furnish his office with progress reports.

Last month, the entire Patriotic Front Chibombo district committee members had resigned with immediate effect.

According to resignation letters in our possession, the members had, however, all stated in their individual letters that they will remain members of the party.

Others further pledged their loyalty to President Edgar Lungu.

The committee members who resigned are Hassan Kamanga (Information and publicity secretary), Remmy Mulando Mukosa (acting district chairman/vice chairman), Edah Chikusu (district chairlady), Susan Mwelwa (acting chairperson/ secretary), Dorothy Mukendwa (women’s secretary), James Chitambo (youth information and publicity secretary), Collins Malakata (youth secretary), Christopher Linenga (Youth chairperson) as well as Gertrude Mweemba (vice chairlady).