Chipata Woman Testifies Against Hubby In Defilement Case

A woman of Chipata district has testified against her husband who stands accused of defiling his niece whom he impregnated.

She told the court that her husband, Elias Zulu, was in the habit of having sex with young girls they keep at their home.

Mrs Zulu told the court that this is not the first time Mr Zulu committed such an offence as he was earlier charged with the similar matter in 2017, for having sex with his step daughter but was discharged by the courts as witnesses could not testify in court.

This was revealed when Mr Zulu appeared before Resident Magistrate Destine Kalusopa in a matter where he is charged with defilement.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between February 1 and June 30th 2020 in Chipata, Mr Zulu had carnal knowledge of the girl who is below the age of 16, thereby impregnating her.

It is alleged that Mr Zulu had sex with the girl, who is an orphan, several times in a maize field and in the forest where he was producing charcoal.

And Mr Zulu’s 15-year-old niece of Chinjala farms in Chief Madzimawe’s area earlier testified how she was defiled and impregnated by her uncle.

In cross examination, Mr Zulu argued that the girl had a boyfriend whom she shared a sexual relationship with, but the girl insisted that Mr Zulu was the one responsible for her pregnancy as the relationship with her boyfriend ended in 2018.

The matter has been adjourned to September 18th, 2020 for continuation of trial.