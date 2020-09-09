Debate On Privatisation Isn’t A PF Baby – Sunday Chanda

The Patriotic Front (PF) has said the current debate on privatization of national assets which took place in the MMD era is not the party’s issue.

Speaking on 5FM’s “Burning Issue” programme today, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the ruling party did not start the debate, as it was initiated by former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi and PeP leader Sean Tembo.

“Let me make it very clear here, and I will make a disclaimer. For starters, the privatization debate is not a PF baby. The privatization debate is a matter between comrade Hakainde Hichilema and comrade Edith Nawakwi and comrade Sean Tembo, among others. So it’s a debate between stakeholders and citizens. We (PF) have nothing to do with it,” he said when responding to a question from radio programme host Zachariah Banda.

“We have absolutely nothing to do with it! That’s the more reason why even on this platform, unless you insist, it’s not a matter I would want to go into details because it’s not our baby, it’s not our issue.”

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda refuted allegations that the ruling party was trying to divert attention from other important matters, saying the party remains focused on its agenda to develop Zambia.

He further refuted allegations by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that government was trying to get him killed using the privatization issue.

And Mr Chanda said the party was engaging in issue based campaigns in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe constituencies, saying it was busy preaching its manifesto to the electorate and that it would not engage in any acts of political violence during campaigns.

Mr Chanda stressed that PF would not shield any member who engages in criminal activities now and beyond.