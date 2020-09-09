I’m More Tonga Than HH – Muutale

I’m more Tonga than Hakainde Hichilema, PF national mobilization committee member Bizwell Muutale has said.

Speaking in Livingstone, Southern Province, where he met PF party officials, Muutale said there’s somebody who thinks he is more Tonga than anybody else and he is a messiah of the Tongas.

“Today I refuse – the gloves are out. We will not be deprived. We are here in Southern Province and I’m not leaving. If Hakainde thinks Southern Province belongs to him, I’m more Tonga than he is. Ndi mwana a chief Monze mebo (I’m a child of chief Monze). What he (Hichilema) can do, I can do it 10 times than he does it. If he can come and tell us he is going to do the borehole, I’m gonna do the borehole now. We have the President; he comes here in Southern Province…You saw what happened in Monze? What an embarrassment

And the so-called MPs, the comments they were passing… They were voted [for] by some of you to be in Parliament. 25 years…They gonna go 30 years, what will change? No change will come out of Southern Province and I’m assuring you now. We can bet,” Mr Muutale said.

Muutale said change was coming to Southern Province.

“Change is coming to Southern Province [because] His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is looking into Southern. Nothing will remain the same. We are here now; he (Lungu) has sent us to move as one nation and re-build our country. Kweendelenya ambubaamba ba chairman (like the chairman [Lawrence Evans] has said, UNIP was here, I had free education in UNIP. MMD came; we drank coffee for the first time in Zambia, PF came, he says eat your pie. We have seen the toll gates in South Africa [and] we pay. But okuno (here) we are refusing. The President has brought development – look at the roads. We are hitting 200 [kilometres per hour],” he said.

And Mr Muutale said they were sent by President Edgar Lungu to work in Southern Province.

“We’ve been sent by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to work here in Southern Province. The people in Southern Province say ‘PF has neglected us.’ The PF government is saying the people of Southern Province have rejected us. We have had so many discussions but you would understand. It’s like the chief expressed that it’s like there is a snake and a person. The snake is scared of biting a person and the person is scared of killing snake. Who is wrong? But we are now going to change this. Most of all, we are not going to be a tribe [but] we are going to be Zambians. One Zambia, One Nation. When you cross Kafue coming here (in Southern Province,) everything is wrong. I’m going to speak openly and blunt, because so many lies have caused the way we are today in Southern Province,” he said.

Mr Muutale said Southern Province is in Zambia.

“There is no Tonga who is another province, a Bemba in another province that is called another country. We have one President whom we look up to. Bakwimikizya bakapokola abukali maningi (when you are flagged down by traffic officers, you even fume), because the roads are nice. Wasika biyo (the moment you reach) mbozwiida mu Monze kuya ku Mazabuka ma tyre ayide kudubuka (the moment you leave Monze driving towards Mazabuka, your car tyres start bursting). Ino ndabuzya (So, I tend to ask) where is the MP here? Do we have an MP here? We are in Zambia! Ikuhumwa (hypnotised) mulicizyi citonga (Do you know Tonga)? Southern Province is hypnotised! Imuntu olo wambaula wambaula mwazwa mwati peepe swebo tuli bakoku mwatalika kulila (even if someone talks and talks to you, once you leave, you say ‘no, us are for this’ and then you start crying. This time nsyemulombi biya (I’m not requesting you), I’m carrying you by force. ECL in Southern Province…And I’m telling you, tuli kumanjililo kuno nkotubede (we are at the entry point here where we are), w…