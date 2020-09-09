Zambia Airways Gets Operators Certificate

Zambia Airways 2014 Limited has been granted the Air Operators Certificates as it prepares to relaunch.

Transport and Communications minister Mr Mutotwe Kafwaya handed over the certificate to Zambia Airways today and described the development as a game changer.

“Let me start by informing you that the Patriotic Front Government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu places huge emphasis on growing Zambia’s economy, hence investing in the transport sector as it has been identified as a key area that will contribute towards national development. The establishment of the national airline and investments being made by the government in the transport sector are in line with the focus on the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP); and the national transport policy which aims at transforming Zambia into a transport and logistics hub in the Southern African region,” Mr Kafwaya said.

He said the aviation sector in Zambia was projected to grow at the rate of 13 percent per annum before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr Kafwaya said this dignified its potential to contribute towards the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the creation of employment in the country.

And Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Bruk Endeshaw said the certificate is a key element for the airline to proceed with its operations as the company prepares to relaunch.

Mr Endeshaw said the airline will be talking about when to start flying after all processes are concluded.