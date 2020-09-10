2021 adoptions will be based on grassroots recommendation – PF

Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha has told PF members in Chadiza District not to be swayed by aspiring candidates because adoptions for 2021 elections will be based on the recommendation by the grassroot.

Mr Lubusha urged both incumbent MPs and aspiring candidates to concentrate on sensitising people in the communities to register as voters.

He said this in a Facebook posting after his committee visited Chadiza District yesterday.

“Today, we were in Chadiza to meet Party officials and share notes with them. They raised a number of pertinent issues which we have taken note of. Morever, we encouraged the Party officials to go flat out in sensitising and mobilising members of the community to get their National Registration Cards and register as voters so that they participate in the coming general elections,” Mr Lubusha stated.

“We encouraged the District, Constituency and ward party committees to be visiting Branches and Sections as well as traditional leadership and the Church respectively.

We reminded each other not to get swayed by aspiring candidates because 2021 adoption will be based on who the grassroots will recommend. We urged them to allow both the incumbent and aspiring candidates to prove their power by sensitizing communities to register as voters.”

He said the party’s goal is to make sure that they deliver votes for President Edgar Lungu in 2021.

“We advised them to resist the urge of supporting individuals while betraying the bigger picture of the Party. We took cognizant of their emphasis to have the Chipata-Chadiza road tarred. We acknowledged the delay to construct the road but we assured them that government is working round the clock to have the road built to bituminous standard only that there are financial challenges hence the decision to first do an all weather gravel then later upgrade it to bituminous as soon as funds are available,” Mr Lubusha stated.

“Regarding the mobility of Party officials during Party mobilisation, we assured our Party members to be calm because the Party has already secured adequate mobility in readiness for 2021 elections. We unanimously agreed to support the candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in the forth coming Party convention and support anyone who will be adopted as his running mate. We encouraged all Party officials to admonish anyone who will bring division in the Party.”