Over 70 Zambian Tankers Stuck In Mozambique After Being Deemed Too Old To Carry Crude Oil

Over 70 fuel tankers owned by Zambians are stuck in Mozambique after their vehicles were deemed too old to carry crude oil from that country to Zambia.

Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers General Secretary Humphrey Kapesha has confirmed and has since called on Government to intervene in the matter.

“Yes, I can confirm that our Tanker drivers are stranded in that country. The reason is that the vehicles they have are deemed to be too old. Since this is an issue that involves another country, we ask the Zambian government to intervene,” said Mr Kapesha.

He further urged the ministry of labour to channel its energy to finding solutions to problems facing tanker drivers as opposed to issuing threats of diregistering unions that are speaking for the plight of troubled workers.

And Union president Bob Ndalama has wondered why only foreign owned tankers are allowed to offload directly to end users as opposed to them offloading their oil at set up depots.