It’s Propaganda – Kampyongo

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has rubbished stories and pictures circulating on social media that children are being given national registration cards (NRCs).

For one to get an NRC, they must be 16 years and above.

The social media claims are that NRCs are being given to children as young as 12 and 14 in the current mobile registration exercise.

But Mr Kampyongo has trashed the claims and categorically stated that they were purely propaganda as no government official could be that reckless to issue NRCs to children.