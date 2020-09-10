Matero Family Survives A Fire Incident

A family of Matero has survived a fire incident which happened last night, leaving some family members burnt.

A boy aged nine has since been admitted to Matero Level One Hospital for the burns while other family members were treated and discharged.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of fire incident which occurred on September 9, 2020 around 00:30 hours at house number 29 Kazembe road in Matero in which the owner of the house identified as Peter Kalyata, aged 64 of the above address, reported that his house caught fire whilst himself and other six members of the family were sleeping. Police visited the scene and it was revealed that the fire began from the sitting room window which is adjacent to the road, about four metres away,” acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale has stated.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Kalyata was awakened by a loud bang in the sitting room and upon rushing to check, he found that there was fire and smoke and he quickly awakened other family members. The fire was put out with the help of neighbours in the area.”

He stated that Police Scenes of Crime officers who visited the scene searched for a suspected petrol bomb but nothing was found.

“One male juvenile identified as Jona Simfukwe aged 9 has been admitted to Matero Level One Hospital while other family members who suffered burns have been discharged after receiving treatment. Police have opened opened a case of suspected Arson,” Mr Mwale stated.