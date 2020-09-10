Nawakwi Is Blessing, God Is Using Her To Expose HH’s Character – Mumbi Phiri

Hichilema is a wrong man to aspire for Presidency because of the manner he allegedly mishandled the transaction role that was placed on him by the Government during the sale of Sun International Hotel in Livingstone and other national assets like RAMCOZ in Luanshya, PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has said.

She said when she featured on Kasama Radio that God was using FDD leader Edith Nawakwi, whom she described as a blessing, to expose Hichilema’s real character to open up the eyes of Zambians ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Nawakwi has challenged Hichilema to explain how he accumulated his wealth, saying he fraudulently benefited from the privatization process that happened in the MMD era, an allegation which the opposition UPND leader has repeatedly refuted.

Mr Hichilema has since sued Ms Nawakwi for libel.

But Mrs Phiri on Tuesday said Mr Hichilema, who turned out to be one of the shareholders of Sun Hotel after the conclusion of the sale, should have declared interest in the matter in accordance with the principles of good corporate governance as opposed to what he did.

She called on Mr Hichilema to give a comprehensive explanation to the public on the role he played during the sale of RAMCOZ and why he never declared interest during the sale of Sun Hotel instead of rushing to court to sue Ms Nawakwi for defamation of character before clearing his name over the Issues at hand “which begs honest answers.”

She said there was nothing political for Zambians to demand answers from Mr Hichilema, who is aspiring to lead Zambia, on matters of national interest.

Mrs Phiri wondered why the Hichilema “always gets emotional” whenever he is asked about the source of his wealth by the media.