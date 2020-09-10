We’re Not Borrowing For Show, We’re Borrowing For Production – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front has blamed the continued depreciation of the kwacha on negative speculations following Central Bank changes, importation of crude oil and debt servicing, among other factors.

And the PF has said government is borrowing for production and not consumption.

Speaking on Muvi TV’s “Blunt Talk” programme which also featured with UPND’s Mubita Nawa, PF media director Sunday Chanda said the low reserves could also be attributed to servicing of debts which are in United States dollars.

“When we talk about depreciation of kwacha, we must understand that Zambia does not exist as an island, Zambia belongs to the global village. The recent depreciation of the Kwacha could be attributed to importation of crude oil and restocking of Indeni. Investors could also be waiting on the fence after changes at central bank. Investors could be waiting for policy direction. Negative speculation on central bank changes could also have contributed to the depreciation of the Kwacha. The low reserves could also be attributed to servicing of debts which are in dollars,” Mr Chanda explained.

He said the appetite for copper has dwindled due to COVID-19, adding that Global economies are still miles away from returning to pre-pandemic levels, with only China close to getting there.

But Mr Nawa, who is also a renowned Zambian motivational speaker, argued that by the time BoZ governor Denny Kalyalya was being fired, the country’s economy was already in a negative state.

He said economies must be managed in a prudent way possible.

“The economy of Zambia is in shambles due to lack of leadership skills by the current government. Zambia has also over borrowed. The problem with Zambia’s economy is that it is heavy on debt,” Mr Nawa said.

However, Mr Chanda said the government has borrowed for production.

“PF has borrowed for production. PF has not borrowed for show; PF has borrowed for consumption. The Patriotic Front is like that responsible father, building a house for the family. Investments in infrastructure that we’ve borrowed for is a precursor for development,” he said.

He further said the impact on the global economy due to the pandemic this year could be estimated to be in the cost of $1 trillion and Zambia has equally not been spared.

“Pre-COVID, we were coming from devastating effects of climate change. After that, we walked into COVID-19. The impact on the global economy due to COVID-19 in 2020 is estimated to be in the cost of $1 trillion,” Mr Chanda said.