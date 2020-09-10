  1. Home
President Lungu Flags Of FISP For 2020/2021 Season

President Edgar Lungu is this morning in Chisamba District to flag off the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) implementation for the 2020/2021 farming season.

The event is being held at Chipembi College of Agriculture in Chisamba district.

“Join me as I work to bring development to our people without leaving anyone behind,” President Lungu has posted.

One Response to “President Lungu Flags Of FISP For 2020/2021 Season”

  1. HervRena

    If all the FSp programmes were done like this year,agriculture would have gone a long way.Experimentation on the key sector like agri culture has cost us a lot.We can still turn around this economy through agric exports.Also get back the mines and give them back zccmih.

    Reply

