Zambian Elected To Africa Standards Management Committee For The First Time

Zambia will for the first time have a voice on standards implementation on the continent following the election of Belinda Kancheya on the Africa Standards Management Committee (SMC).

Mrs Kancheya, a standards development manager at Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS), was ushered into office by the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) together with five others from Burkina Faso, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda, according to the Zambia Daily Mail.

The office-bearers will serve for three years.

The 13 countries nominated for elections were Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria.