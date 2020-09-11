2 Men Nabbed For Impersonating Council Officials

Lusaka City Council has apprehended two men of Kuku and Jack Compounds for impersonating Council officials.

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba stated that the two men aged 37 and 38 years were apprehended on Wednesday at Bob’s Corner in Kamwala South following a tip off by an alert member of the public.

Mr Sichimba stated that the two men, whose real names have been withheld, were cornered as they were going round inspecting shops for business levies, health permits and fire certificates.

He stated that the suspects were asking for instant payments from shop owners who were allegedly found with no proper documents which led to members of the public to be suspicious and alerted Council police.

“Council police officers found them with fake LCC identity cards, business permits, health permits and fire certificates. The false names on the identity cards are Chief Inspector Cletus Mwamba and Licensing Officer Alex Kangwa. The duo has been handed over to Civic Centre Police Post where a docket has been opened against them,” Mr Sichimba stated.

He stated that in November last year, LCC unearthed a scam in which some unscrupulous people were masquerading as LCC Public Health Inspectors and were extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Mr Sichimba stated that the group was conducting illegal inspections in business houses and private schools where they were penalising owners on flimsy grounds such as operating under unsanitary conditions.

He stated that the self-imposed Public Health Inspectors were demanding cash payments or transfer of money to their mobile money accounts.

“They were demanding for penalties ranging from K1,500 to as much as K5,000. They were threatening to close business premises if penalties were not paid instantly. It is suspected that the two men apprehended yesterday could be part of the notorious group which has been extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public, ” Mr Sichimba stated.

He stated that members of the public should note that LCC has migrated from cash payments in the field as all clients are advised to make payments through the banks and other official platforms.

“It should also be noted that LCC workers carry with them authentic identity cards and wear other forms of identity such as branded reflective vests and move in LCC branded vehicles. Members of the public are at liberty to demand for proper identification from people they are dealing with,” Mr Sichimba stated.

He advised members of the public to report any suspicious characters to LCC or state police, especially if they fail to properly identify themselves.

Mr Sichimba disclosed that LCC does not have agents who collect money on its behalf and as such, it will not be held responsible for payments made to unauthorised persons or entities.