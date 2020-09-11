Honour Mwewa By Voting For PF Candidate, Chilangwa Begs Mwansabombwe Voters

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged electorates in Mwansabombwe to vote for a PF candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election as a way of honouring their late Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa.

Speaking at a rally in Kazembe area at Lubansa Primary School ground, Mr Chilangwa said the late Member of Parliament had initiated a lot of projects that would only be completed by a PF candidate.

He stated that voting for the opposition will make it difficult to complete projects started by the late parliamentarian.

Mr Chilangwa added that opposition MPs have a tendency of not wanting to work with government.

He said the replacement of a Member of Parliament in Mwansabombwe does not concern the UPND or any other political party.

Meanwhile, campaign manager Yamfwa Mukanga said only a PF candidate will have the capacity to deliver in the Constituency.

He said the opposition have nothing to offer and should not be entertained in the Constituency.

Kabaso Kampapi is the Patriotic Front’s candidate for the replace Rodgers Mwewa who died.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set 17th September, 2020 as election date in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by elections.