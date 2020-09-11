No Fuel Price Hike For Now!

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has disclosed that it will only review fuel prices once it is availed with documentation for new cargo.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni has said the importation of petroleum feedstock and finished petroleum products was currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Mfuni said the Board was closely monitoring the performance of the kwacha against the US dollar and international oil prices which were key variables considered when reviewing fuel prices adding that review of fuel prices was only done when petroleum feedstock and finished products were imported.