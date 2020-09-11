It’s Unethical For UPND To Inspect Local Govt Projects, Says Kalumbila Council

The Kalumbila Town Council has described as unethical the inspection of local government projects by the opposition UPND in North Western Province.

Council Secretary Josephine Mwanza said the inspection of projects by the UPND had no blessings of the Council.

“We wish to distance ourselves from the press statement being circulated by UPND media team of an inspection done on a number of projects such as schools, health facilities and bridges in Kalumbila District,” she stated.

Ms Mwanza has stated that all projects being undertaken by the Local Authority are Government projects and can in no way be attributed to an individual.

She said the inspection conducted had no blessings of the Council and Management, adding that the Local Authority regards the act as unprofessional and unethical.

Ms Mwanza added that Government is working hard to ensure quality service delivery and infrastructure development in Kalumbila District through the Local Authority.

But the Opposition Political party has insisted that it was in order because the local government is controlled by the UPND in the province.

UPND Provincial vice chairlady Naomi Tetamashimba said the party leadership was in order to inspect projects funded using locally generated funds because they are UPND initiatives.

She said project inspections by the UPND leadership is to familiarize themselves with the happenings in the districts controlled by the UPND.

“The Patriotic Front should accept the fact that Local Government in North Western Province is controlled by UPND and must appreciate the party for providing leadership and ensuring that the people receive the much needed development using locally generated funds,” Ms Tetamashimba added.