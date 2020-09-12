Chitimukulu Condemns Introduction Of Sexuality Education Programmes In Primary Schools

Chitimukulu, the paramount Chief of the Bemba speaking people in Northern province, has condemned the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme in early grades of primary schools.

Speaking when he held talks with Religious Affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili at his palace in Mungwi, the traditional leader complained that Comprehensive Sexuality Education programme in schools is one factor defeating the fight against early pregnancies.

The Government has rolled out the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) across the country.

But the programme has been condemned in several places around the world for its graphic nature and for teaching content deemed too pornographic for children.

CSE is also criticized for exposing children to an inappropriate sexual debate which is against traditions and culture.

The programme is said to also encourage acceptance of different sexual orientations (gay sex and gay relationships).

In 2019, Zambia completed a pilot study and has began rolling out CSE in schools across the country, with support from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The African Union has, however, not adopted CSE and has said CSE cannot be a proposed solution to challenges related to early childhood, sexual abuse in marriages, and gender based violence.